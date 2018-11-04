The BJP on Sunday sacked its Uttarakhand general secretary Sanjay Kumar from his post after a woman party worker accused him of sexual harassment. The victim woman alleged that Kumar assaulted her at party headquarters in Dehradun. She further claimed that the BJP leader sent derogatory messages and cheated her promising he would give her a job.

The BJP on Sunday sacked its Uttarakhand general secretary Sanjay Kumar from his post after a woman party worker accused him of sexual harassment. It comes at a time when #MeToo movement has swept over the country as more women were coming forward with allegations of sexual harassment. The victim woman alleged that Kumar assaulted her at party headquarters in Dehradun. She further claimed that the BJP leader sent derogatory messages and cheated her promising he would give her a job.

Kumar was an RSS worker before joining the top post of Uttarakhand’s saffron party. He had been holding the office for seven years before he was sacked by the Uttarakhand BJP over sexual harassment allegations. Last month, MJ Akbar, former minister of state for external affairs, had stepped down from his post after several women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment when he was editor in various media organisations.

MJ Akbar had filed a defamation case against senior journalist Priya Ramani, one of the women journalists who called out the former minister of state for external affairs on Twitter for sexual harassment

The #MeToo campaign kicked off in the country after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film Horn ‘OK‘ Pleassss.

Last month, Fairoz Khan, the president of National Students’ Union of India, stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had accepted his resignation, reports said. NSUI is the student wing of the Congress party.

