The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, announced its list of star campaigners which included the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, party president Amit Shah, however veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi who have been ruling the BJP list all these years as star campaigners have gone missing this time from the UP star campaigners’ list. Had it been about the party ticket, not many would have been stunned, given party’s age bar policy for its leaders, however, this has come more has a shocker to many who were expecting veteran leaders’ names at least in the category of star campaigners given their stronghold not just in their respective constituencies but also nationally.

Both Advani and Joshi have been with the party since the very beginning and have played a great role in uplifting the party. Also, the outreach base of these two leaders would certainly matter for the party given the experience they have.

Not fielding veterans for either constituency or campaigning can prove disadvantageous for the BJP. Also, the fact that Amit Shah will be contesting from Gandhinagar for the first time after BJP fielded Shah and not Advani for the 2019 polls. Hence, campaign support of somebody as experienced as Advani would have been a major breakthrough for Shah.

Another veteran Murli Manohar Joshi on Tuesday announced that he will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as he has been asked not to, by the party leadership from Kanpur and elsewhere. BJP general secretary Ramlal had asked Joshi to not contest elections, reported News18.

BJP worker Siddharth Nath Singh said that veterans like Joshi and Adnavi hold much significance to the party and their role of Margdarshak (mentor). Hence, those who are trying to create rift by unnecessarily hyping the issue should also answer why they didn’t question the Samajwadi Party (SP) when Mulayam Singh Yadav was not given ticket from his seat.

The development comes days after Advani was replaced by Amit Shah to not contest in the forthcoming polls. In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, Joshi had vacated his Varanasi seat for PM Modi and had contested from Kanpur winning by a record margin with 57 per cent of the votes.

Dropping big names like Advani, BC Khanduri and now Joshi, it seems that the party wants to have a fresh representation in the polls. The development comes after BJP released several of its old guards by keeping them away from governance with the introduction of 75 years age bar.

Advani, along with Joshi was moved out of the BJP’s highest Parliamentary Board in 2014, after PM Modi made BJP’s victory possible followed by Amit Shah becoming the president. Both veterans were made members of Margdarshak Mandal (a group of mentors), a body which has so far not been operational.

