BJP website hacked: BJP website defaced by hackers, goes offline. A tweet posted by the Congress' social media head Divya Spandana confirmed it. No hacker group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

BJP website defaced by hackers goes offline: The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been defaced by unknown hackers, reports said on Tuesday. No hacker group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. A tweet posted by the Congress’ social media head Divya Spandana confirmed it. The BJP hasn’t issued any statement over the issue yet.

Taking to Twitter, Divya Spandana said: Brothers and sisters (Bhaiya aur Bhehno) if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out. The hackers posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel and wrote 2-3 lines against the ruling party.

In November 2008, Divya had created a controversy after she tweeted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing next to Sardar Patel’s 182-meter-tall Statue of Unity with a caption: “Is that bird dropping?”. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had hit out at the Congress alleging that “this was the real culture of the Congress party”.

The website had been established in 1980 by the largest political party in the country. The site remains inaccessible now.

More details awaited.

