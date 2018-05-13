Earlier on May 12, when the Assembly elections were held in the state, a heated exchange of words took place between the Yeddyurappa and Siddaramaiah. When Yeddyurappa claimed that he will take the oath as new Karnataka CM on May 18, Siddaramaiah instantly hit back and called him mentally disturbed.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa was upbeat of his party’s chances after Karnataka Assembly elections saw a record voter turnout of over 72%. The BJP leader was confident that his party would register a resounding victory in the state and usurp the reigning Congress government with an overwhelming majority. Yeddyurappa also claimed that dissent has been brewing among people of Karnataka against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress.

While speaking to media on Sunday, BS Yeddyurappa said, “BJP will win more than 125-130 seats, Congress will not be able to cross 70 seats and JDS will not cross 24-25 seats. There is a silent and strong wave in favour of BJP and public anger against Siddaramaiah and Congress.”

Later in the day, Yeddyurappa asserted that he is in constant touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. “Everybody is confident of winning with an absolute majority. We are 100% sure of forming the government on May 17,” he added.

The Karnataka Assembly elections saw a record voter turnout of 72.3% for the electoral battle that was held across 222 seats out of 224. Elections in Rajarajeshwari constituency were suspended due to the seizure of near 10,000 voter ID cards while Jayanagar couldn’t hold polling because of a BJP leader’s death. The results will be announced on May 15.

