Addressing a public rally in Assam, Bharatiyta Janta Party (BJP) president Amit Shah claimed that in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP will bag more than 21 seats out of the total 25 seats in the north east states. Addressing hundreds of people in Guwahati, Amit Shah stated that BJP party wants to ensure the progress of the state through development. During the public address, Shah also fired cannons at Congress party and its president Rahul Gandhi. Hinting that Congress never paid attention towards the development of the state, he said, “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what he did for Assam’s development in last 10 years?”

Hitting out at Congress, Amit Shah said that the Opposition party and his president have visited the northeast states for rallies and instead of telling their future plan to the people they only level baseless allegations against BJP. The following rally by the party president was planned keeping panchayat polls in Assam and 2019 general election in mind. During the address, Amit Shah also met around 26,000 booth presidents in Assam. Apart from addressing the people, Shah is also expected to take stock of BJP’s preparations ahead of upcoming polls.

With an aim of making India a ‘Congress mukth nation’, Amit Shah will also hold meetings with BJP MPs and MLAs of Assam. Later, in the day Amit Shah will also meet party’s state officer bearers, morcha presidents, spokespersons, districts presidents. During the rally, Amit Shah also hailed the hold of BJP in the state. He said that during the rule of UPA, Assam received an amount of Rs 79,741 crore during 13th finance commission. Meanwhile, during NDA regime Assam had received an amount of Rs 1.55292 lakh crores.

