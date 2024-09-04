BJP Wins 7 Out Of 12 Delhi MCD Ward Seats Amid AAP Criticism And Election Disputes

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday won the Delhi MCD Ward Committee elections, winning seven out of a total 12 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party has won five ward committees.

BJP Councillor and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh, attributed the party’s success in the recent MCD elections to AAP’s inactivity over the past two years.

“… From the last two years, no work was done by the MCD. This is why all councillors voted unanimously for the BJP. We won 7 out of 12 wards… This victory is very important for the people of Delhi since all projects were dependent on the Standing Committee… All are with BJP and we will win the Standing Committee…,” said Singh.

Confusions prevailed until late on Tuesday over whether the polls would take place on time, with Mayor Shelly Oberoi refusing to appoint presiding officers. She cited concerns over an “undemocratic process and insufficient notice” for filing nominations.

She criticised the short timeframe given and directed the commissioner to restart the election process with at least a week’s notice to ensure fairness.

In a note to the Commissioner, the Delhi Mayor said that she has received multiple representations from councillors unable to file nominations due to only one day’s notice.

However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi issued an order for conducting the election of the chairman, the deputy chairman, and the members of the standing committee of the 12 wards as per schedule.

After winning the MCD ward committee election, BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 30 Pawan Kumar said, “Our MP Yogender Chandoliya and all councillors have worked day and night to win these elections. We will take Narela Zone to the top in Delhi… We will form a standing committee for funds and all the upcoming councillors will get funds.”

Another BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 31, Babita, said that the credit for this win goes to our MP Yogender Chandoliya, the BJP party and all the women councillors.

BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 29, Anju Devi, said, “I want to thank the party leadership and all the councillors of my zone. The councillors have been struggling for funds for the last 2 years. Now that the standing committee is going to be formed, we would be able to raise our concerns there.”

