West Bengal BJP worker Chandan Shaw was shot dead last night by two unidentified assailants. This is the second such incident after Amethi killing in which Union Minister Smriti Irani's close aide was killed in a similar manner.

Two days after Union Minister Smriti Irani’s close aide Surendra Singh from Amethi was shot dead, another BJP worker has been killed, this time in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Deceased Chandan Shaw was shot dead on Sunday last night by unidentified assailants while he was driving a two-wheeler. The police have detained two persons for allegedly killing the BJP worker. The incident comes to light days after another BJP worker was killed in Nadia area of the same district.

Additional security forces have been deployed in Bhatpara following Chandan Shaw’s murder. The reports of violence are not new as the Bhatapara Assembly Constituency has been marred with violence in the past as well. During the May 19 bypolls clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers as the two hurled bombs at one another. Over 18 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the clashes.

Extra police forces have been sent to Bhatpara and Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district following a clash between TMC and BJP workers. Other places like Dinhata in Coochbehar, Paharpur in Jalpaiguri had also reported similar incidents. Amid post-poll violence reports, the Election Commission (EC) had also imposed Section 144 in Bhatpura for an indefinite period.

Incidents of booth capturing and vandalisation were also reported during polls in the state. Both TMC and BJP blamed each other for the violence. West Bengal witnessed a saffron wave in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as the BJP, in a major blow to TMC won 18 of 42 seats in the state, just four less than the ruling TMC that won 22 seats despite its massive outreach and influence in the state.

