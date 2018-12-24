The Supreme Court on Monday declined BJP's plea for an urgent hearing in Bengal rath yatra case. BJP's rath yatra was expected to be led by party chief Amit Shah. BJP has approached the Supreme Court after Calcutta High Court's order which had refused to give permission to BJP to carry rath yatra in the state. Following the judgement, BJP worker clashed with police in Basirhat area forcing the administration to resort to lathi charge in order to control the protest.

BJP workers in West Bengal on Monday clashed with the police in Basirhat area after the Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear party’s plea on the urgent hearing of Amit Shah’s rath yatra in the state. The BJP protest was led by party leader Dilip Ghosh after Supreme Court refused to include the party’s plea in the winter list. The BJP had approached the Supreme Court after the state administration denied permission for Amit Shah’s rath yatra in the state. According to reports, police resorted to lathi charge in order to control the protest by the BJP cadres.

The clashes between the BJP workers and police erupted when the Supreme Court Registrar on Monday refused to give urgent hearing before vacation bench on an appeal of BJP West Bengal following Calcutta High Court’s division bench order on BJP’s yatra in West Bengal.

