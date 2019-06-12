In a major retaliation to the post-poll violence allegedly instigated by Trinamool Congress workers, the BJP workers are protesting on Kolkata streets to denounce the move. Though the protest has resulted in chaos as the police has resorted to water cannons and tear gas to control the situation.

The Trinamool Congress versus BJP face off doesn’t seem to end anytime soon as the latter has taken to streets to protest against post-poll violence allegedly propagated by TMC.

This has come after several BJP workers were allegedly mobbed and killed at the hands of TMC workers post the result of 2019 Lok Sabha elections were announced.

The BJP this general election won 18 of 40 seats in West Bengal which was an unprecedented number given the dominance of TMC in the state.

The BJP workers have been protesting on streets against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee since yesterday but the situation went out of hands this morning when the same people jammed the police station as well. The outrage left Police, in fact, battling to handle control the crowd. Water cannons have been deployed to halt the furious party workers while simultaneously the police have also resorted to shelling tear gas.

