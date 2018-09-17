BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has been facing the wrath of social media users after a video of a party worker washing his feet and drinking that water started doing the rounds on the Internet. The incident evoked a huge controversy online and people have been rapidly trolling the Godda MP.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has been facing the wrath of social media users after a video of a party worker washing his feet and drinking that water started doing the rounds on the Internet. The incident evoked a huge controversy online and people have been rapidly trolling the Godda MP. While Dubey claims that people who have been trolling him could not understand the love his followers have for him and the people voicing against it are dubbing it as a new level of flattery. The video was shot on Sunday and ever since it has been posted that video has taken the Internet by storm.

In the video, we can see BJP MP Dubey attending a rally in Godda. Reports said that it was an event to lay the foundation stone for a bridge in a village in Godda Block district. The moment Dubey finished his speech, Pawan Sah, a BJP worker holding a Brass thali and a lota in his hand sat near his feet. The worker then washed Dubey’s feet, wiped them with a towel and drank the charanamrit dirty water on the plate. The entire process took place amid the cheering of other party supporters, who were busy hailing “Pawan bhai zindabad.”

#WATCH BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand's Godda (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/J2YwazQDhg — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

However, MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that it is a common custom in Jharkhand. In a Facebook post, he elaborated that if he ever gets a chance to wash a worker’s feet especially like Sah, he will definitely do it and will drink the charanamrit too.

On the other hand, The BJP worker has urged not to politicise the issue. He claimed that he had not committed any crime by doing this and the BJP MP is like an elder brother to him. Parties like BSP and Congress recently hit at BJP MP saying “arrogance of BJP leaders have reached the zenith.”

