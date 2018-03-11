Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have declared the names of the candidates for the Rajya Sabha election to be held on 23rd March 2018. The polling for 58 upper house seats is scheduled on March 23, 2018. On Sunday, BJP released a list of 18 names, while Congress released the list with 10 names who will be contesting the Rajya Sabha elections.

For the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have declared the names of the candidates for the election to be held on 23rd March 2018. BJP today released the list of 18 candidates for the Rajya Sabha Elections 2018. The polling for 58 upper house seats is scheduled on March 23, 2018. On Sunday, BJP released a list with 18 names, while Congress released the list with 10 names who will be contesting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha.

The list of 18 BJP candidates was released by the Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee for ensuing biennial elections to the council of states. BJP has named former CM of Maharashtra Narayan Rane and entrepreneur Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain, party spokespersons Anil Baluni and GVL Narasimha Rao as the candidates for Rajya Sabha polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing Biennial Elections to the council of states

On the other side, Congress has also released the list of 10 names for Rajya Sabha. The list includes the name of party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi from West Bengal, senior leader Naranbhai Rathwa and Dr Amee Yajnik from Gujarat, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu from Jharkhand, L Hanumanthaiah, Sayeed Nasir Hussain, GC Chandershekhar from Karnataka, Rajmani Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Kumar Ketkar from Maharashtra and Porika Balram Naik from Telangana.

While, Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Janta Dal (United) were the other parties who announced the names of the candidates for Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for March 23, 2018.

