BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Being A ‘Compulsive Liar

He further lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is a compulsive liar and that he won't be forgiven by the people of the country.

Launching a scathing attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan said that his recent US visit can be summed up as ‘Bharat Badnaam Yatra’ or ‘India Abuse Trip’. He further lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is a compulsive liar and that he won’t be forgiven by the people of the country.

“Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to America can be best summed up as ‘Bharat Badnaam Yatra’ or ‘India Abuse Trip’. Rahul Gandhi is a compulsive liar who deliberately twisted the truth, distorted facts and fabricated falsehoods to try and disgrace, demean and diminish India’s prestige and honour abroad. When he goes abroad, he is like a cheerleader for all these anti-India radicals who try to belittle India’s position abroad. Like a pied piper, whenever Rahul Gandhi indulges in an anti-India rant and rhetoric, these people who openly advocate actions against India and belittle India’s freedom and democracy rally around Rahul Gandhi,” said CR Kesavan.

The BJP national spokesperson slammed Rahul Gandhi for hobnobbing with people who questioned the sovereignty and integrity of India.

“He hobnobbed with people who are just not India-baiters but these people have openly questioned the sovereignty and integrity of India. One such was Ilhan Omar, who is a Congresswoman…She has advocated for an independent Kashmir, she speaks the language of terrorists and supports their agenda and she visited PoK at the behest of Pakistan,” he added.

CR Kesavan sought an immediate apology from Rahul Gandhi and said that his actions will neither be forgotten nor forgiven. “Rahul Gandhi – stop lying, stop demeaning India whenever you go abroad because you may be a delusional bubble because you have been defeated by the people for the last 3 Lok Sabha elections but these actions will neither be forgotten nor forgiven by the people. You owe an immediate and unconditional apology to this nation,” he concluded.

Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the United States. During this, he has interacted with the Indian diaspora besides students and faculty at universities and also met US lawmakers. This was Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the US after he became Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

