BJP’s Election Strategy: Tarun Chugh On Winning Haryana And J-K

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national General Secretary Tarun Chugh asserted on Sunday that his party will form the government in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded Assembly elections, adding that the BJP will receive the blessings of the people.

On exit poll projections, Chugh said, “BJP will form the government with full majority in both places (Jammu-Kashmir and Haryana). The BJP government will get the blessings of the people. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the poor in the last 10 years, he has built development and trust in Jammu and Kashmir. People are voting for the BJP, and the results will come on the 8th, in which the corrupt and looters will lose.”

Earlier today, on exit polls, Congress leader Captain Ajay Singh Yadav stated, “Congress will win more than 55 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections… We will get the full majority. The CM face will be decided by the Congress high command.”

Exit polls projected Congress to make a strong comeback in Haryana after a decade in the recently held Assembly elections. According to the TV-Today C voter projection, the party may win 50-58 seats in the state, while the BJP is predicted to secure 20-28 seats. Other parties are expected to win 10-16 seats.

MUST READ: Yogi Adityanath Reveals Logo For Upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025

According to the Republic TV-Matrize poll, the Congress Party may get 55-62 seats out of 90, while the BJP is poised to win 18-24 seats. The People Pulse poll survey indicates that Congress may achieve 44-54 seats, the BJP 15-29, and others may win up to 4-9 seats. Dainik Bhaskar’s poll survey suggested that Congress will get 44-54 seats, the BJP 15-29, and others may secure 4-9.

As per the Dhruv Research polls, Congress may get 50-64 seats, while the BJP may win up to 22-32 seats in the state.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls predict a hung assembly with the NC-Congress alliance slightly ahead and the BJP trailing the opposition. In Jammu and Kashmir, Axis My India projected that the NC-Congress alliance could win 35-45 seats, whereas the BJP could secure 24-34 seats. Notably, the majority mark to form the government in the Union Territory is 46, and the predictions show no party exceeding that mark.

According to the predictions, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may win 4-6 seats, while the Awam Ittehad Party, led by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, can win 3-8. The Axis My India prediction has given Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference 1-3 seats, while others can get 4-10 seats. As per its prediction, the NC-Congress vote share can go up to 38 percent, while the BJP stands at 21 percent.

ALSO READ: Bengal: 1 Detained In Alleged Rape Of Minor Girl