The BJP on Thursday released its first list released announcing 184 candidates to contest in the upcoming polls. However, it will be interesting to note the placement of candidates as the majority of them are running for the same seats while the remaining population either comes in the re-running from different seats or not running at all. The list also has an interesting addition of women candidates enrolled to contest in the 2019 polls.

This year 88 Congress candidates are re-running from the same constituencies out of which 69 are incumbent MPs. There are 5 candidates who are re-running on different seats, while 32 sitting MPs have not been included in the list. Besides the 32 sitting MPs who have been chucked out, the number of women candidates contesting in elections is 23 which makes women participation 12 per cent this year.

For example, sitting Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria has been replaced by SP Singh Baghel from Agra seat. Baghel is a former member of Samajwadi Party and current member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Ram Shankar Katheria, who is BJP’s only prominent Dalit face in Uttar Pradesh, is the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes in 2016 and was Minister of State in the Human Resource Development Ministry till July 6, 2016.

The BJP released the list for 20 states for the 2019 polls retaining most sitting MPs, although the maximum number of MPs to be dropped is from Uttar Pradesh as six candidates have been replaced from the list.

Here’s the list of few sitting MPs who have not been included in the list:

Former BJP president LK Advani has been replaced by party President Amit Shah who will be contesting from veteran BJP MP’s Gandhinagar constituency.

Six sitting MPs dropped from Lucknow:

Union Minister Krishna Raj replaced by Arun Sagar from Shahjahanpur

Satyapak Saini replaced by Parmeshwar Lal Saini

Anju Bala replaced by Ashok Rawat in n Misrikh

Anshul Verma replaced by Jai Prakash Rawat in Hardoi

Agra and Fatehpur MPs replaced by SP Singh Baghel and Rajkumar Singh respectively

From Assam:

Bijoy Chakraborty in Gauhati replaced by Queen Ojha

Ramen Deka replaces Dilip Saikia

Kamakhya Prasad Tassa replaced by Tapan Gogoi

From Maharashtra:

Sunil Gaikwad replaced with Sudhakar Bahlerao Shrungare from Latur seat.

