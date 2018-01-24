Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader GVL Narasimha Rao has hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his 'please tell DAVOS' remark, GVL Rao said that this inequality is the disastrous consequence of your family's patented Nehru Congress's "Poverty Perpetuation" Model of Governance by which only Congressis became rich.

After Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi that please tell Davos why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader GVL Narasimha Rao said that this inequality is the disastrous consequence of your family’s patented Nehru Congress’s “Poverty Perpetuation” Model of Governance by which only Congressis became rich. Isn’t your comment a case of pot calling the kettle black?” GVL’s comment was in response to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, “Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference.”

Rahul Gandhi’s criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came on a day when the prime minister delivered a historic address at the plenary seesion of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and promoted India as a business investment destination taking along a group of India’s top business leaders and CEOs to make an impact in front of the global business leader to promote brand India. However, further hitting out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, GVL Rao said, “In the last three-and-a-half years, the Modi government has tirelessly worked towards inclusive growth, and taken a number of pro-poor initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana and Ujjawala scheme.”

Dear @OfficeofRG This inequality is the disastrous consequence of your family's patented Nehru Congress's "Poverty Perpetuation" Model of Governance by which only Congressis became rich. Isn't your comment a case of pot calling the kettle black? उल्टा चोर कोतवाल को डांटे! https://t.co/cRsvXX2Tal — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) January 23, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his plenary address at the World Economic Forum (WEF 2018) on Tuesday spoke on the importance of democracy. “In India democracy, demography and dynamism are giving shape to development and destiny. We in India are proud of our democracy and diversity. For a society with diverse religions, cultures, languages, attires and cuisines, democracy is not just a political system but a way of living. Change in India’s ranking is an indicator that the people in India have warmly welcomed the change in policies as the road to a better future for them,” PM Modi added.