Popular Punjabi singer and Delhi BJP MP Hans Raj Hans has suggested that Jawaharlal Nehru University should be renamed after PM Modi’s name, and recommended MNU for JNU. The suggestion has come in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Hans said he hoped everything was peaceful and that the present generation had to pay for the mistakes of their ancestors. He then recommended to rename JNU as MNU, saying there should be Modi’s name also in the university.

The university, which was established in 1969 is named after India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The special status of Jammu and Kashmir was altered on August 5 by th BJP-led Centre and bifurcated the state into two separate union territories i.e Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP's Hans Raj Hans speaks in JNU on Article 370 abrogation. Says "Dua karo sab aman se rahein, bomb na chale…Hamare buzurgon ne galatiyan ki hain hum bhugat rahe hain…Main kehta hoon iska naam MNU kar do, Modi ji ke naam pe bhi to kuch hona chahiye…" (17.08) pic.twitter.com/gejRVIXhZa — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

There has been unrest in the valley ever since its special status was revoked with clampdown of movement and communication network. Though the state administration has begun gradual easing of restrictions starting with the landline network and restoration of 2G internet services in several areas. The schools are also expected to resume from Monday.

Meanwhile, the ruckus over article 370 doesn’t seem to trivialize anytime soon as Pakistan has suspended its diplomatic and bilateral ties with India following the latter abrogating Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Pakistan also moved United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against India, after which a closed-door meet was called to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. India, at the UN reiterated that Article 370 was an internal matter while China, which is Pakistan’s all-weather ally asserted that decision over Jammu and Kashmir’s special status should not be taken unilaterally. US President Donald Trump after the UNSC meet also phoned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the issue amicably.

