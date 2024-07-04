BJP's Jairam Thakur Accuses Congress Party Of Lying; Says Congress Has Made A Record In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur took a swipe at the ruling Congress, claiming that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government has made a record of lying to the people of the state and lacks any concrete works to garner votes.

Jairam Thakur was addressing a public meeting organised in support of a BJP candidate from Hamirpur, Ashish Sharma, in the assembly by-election. “The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government is just telling lie after lie. It has made a record of lying to the people of the state. For the last one and a half years, the government has only given assurances. This government does not have a single word to say based on which it can ask for votes,” Thakur said.

“How long will the government survive with this kind of lies? This time, too, the BJP will win the by-elections,” he said. Adding further, he said, “The support that the BJP candidates are getting in this by-election is a testimony to the fact that the people of the state have completely rejected the Congress government. BJP candidates will win with record votes.”

Jairam Thakur said that corruption is at its peak in the state Sukhu government and law and order are in shambles.

“Scams are coming to light every day. The list of scams is going to increase. The entire machinery of the state has been deployed against BJP leaders and candidates. Instead of improving the system, the Government is busy in demolishing the houses of BJP leaders, destroying poles, closing roads, shutting down businesses, stopping vehicles and implicating them in false cases,” alleged Thakur.

“Now this era of dictatorship is about to end,” said the Leader of the Opposition. Jairam Thakur addressed election rallies in Sasan, Dhaned, Baloh, and Deedvin Tikkar of the Hamirpur Assembly constituency.

MLAs Randhir Sharma, Trilok Janwal, Dilip Thakur, Indra Dutt Lakhanpal and former Hamirpur MLA Narendra Thakur, along with local officials and thousands of locals, were present on this occasion.

The by-elections for Hamirpur, Nalagarh and Dehra assembly constituencies are scheduled for July 10.

BJP leader Jairam Thakur had said earlier that the Bharatiya Janata Party is getting full support and blessings from the people of Himachal Pradesh and exuded confidence that the BJP would win all the assembly by-elections.

