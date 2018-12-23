Nitin Gadkari, who is the Minister of Road Transport and Highways in the Narendra Modi government, recently had admitted that were loopholes in the BJP's strategy for assembly elections in five states. The minister, however, had expressed confidence of BJP winning the 2019 polls.

Nitin Gadkari said the average speed of road construction had gone up 28 km per day and it will be 40 km per day by the end of next year

Days after BJP’s loss in three Hindi heartland states, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the leadership should own up to defeats and failures. He was speaking at an event organised by the Pune District Urban Cooperative Banks Association Limited in Pune. Leadership should have the tendency to own up the defeats and failures in elections, said the minister, adding that nobody is willing to own up to failure, unlike success. The Congress wrested Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Bharatiya Janata Party in recent elections in five states. The victory in three states has made Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party confident in the run-up to next year’s polls.

He further cited an example of a defeated candidate. He said leaders put the blame of their loss on different aspects rather than accepting defeat that they failed to gain the confidence of the people. At the event, he also spoke about the banking sector crisis due to huge non-performing assets (NPA). His statement comes days after a government organisation in Maharashtra wrote a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) demanding that Nitin Gadkari should be allowed to lead the BJP if the party wants to win 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The minister, however, had rubbished speculations about replacing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and running for Prime Minister’s post in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

