Unhappy with the falling productivity of Parliament, Bhartiya Janata Party leader (BJP) and Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan seeking implementation of ‘ No Work No Pay’ policy for lawmakers. Tiwary has said that if MPs fail to maintain parliament’s productivity and don’t engage in any constructive work, their salary should be deducted. In the letter, Tiwary said, ” I am writing this with great anguish over the stalemate in the Lok Sabha. As a member of the lower house, I am pained to see the unprecedented chaos in the House resulting in the loss of valuable time of the Parliament. It’s equally disturbing to see how public representatives who are primarily responsible for lawmaking are running away from their responsibilities.”

Recently, in Union Budget 2018-19, Arun Jaitley sought a change in the law to give parliamentarians an automatic pay hike. The amendment would ensure that the lawmakers would not have to come back to Parliament for salary hike again. Apart from other allowances and perks, Members of Parliament in India are paid a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. Today, BJP leader Varun Gandhi termed the practice of increasing lawmakers salary by themselves as unconstitutional and wrong. Gandhi said, “Parliamentarians in India have increased their own salaries by 4% in last 5 years. I do not mind they are getting paid well, but none of you, who will get jobs after completing their studies, will be able to decide your price. But, parliamentarians in India themselves decide their salary.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari writes a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, 'proposing deduction of salary of MPs for their failure to engage in any constructive work'. pic.twitter.com/WVKEBgu9ki — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

MPs in India have received 1,250% salary hike over 20 years, In 2010, they got a raise of 34,000. An analysis of parliament’s report reveals that productivity of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is less than 10% on average over last years. From last few days, several opposition parties have repeatedly created the ruckus in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over bringing up a no-confidence motion against the government.

