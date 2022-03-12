While the BJP won 47 seats in Uttarakhand and will be forming a government in the state one more time, Pushkar Dhami lost the election against Congress candidate Bhuvan Chandra Kapri with a margin of more than 7,000 votes.

The election fervor may have fizzled down with the declaration of results but the political developments have picked pace with the five states now heading to elect their next CM. While AAP Punjab CM face has Bhagwant Mann has staked claim to form government and Yogi Adityanath, who is expected to retain his CM seat in UP, is heading to the national capital to meet PM Modi. In Goa, Pramod Samant tendered his resignation this morning but if the reports are to be believed, he is likely to remain the chief minister of Goa.

However, the choice is not so simple in Uttarakhand. While the BJP won 47 seats in Uttarakhand and will be forming a government in the state one more time, Pushkar Dhami lost the election against Congress candidate Bhuvan Chandra Kapri with a margin of more than 7,000 votes.

Speaking to the media, the incumbent CM said that since a new mandate has been received and his tenure is complete, he has given his resignation to the Governor but he has been told to continue till a new government is sworn in.

In Manipur, it is yet to be seen whether N Biren Singh will continue as the chief minister or a new face will be nominated for the CM post. Manipur BJP President A Sharda Devi said that a decision would be taken by the high command soon. Being members of a national party, they will be following discipline, policy and decision of the high command.