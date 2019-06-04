Riding high on its impressive performance in the recently-concluded general elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now sets its sight on the upcoming state polls. BJP national general secretary and architect of Lok Sabha polls in the state Kailash Vijaybargia on Tuesday said his party would target at least 220 seats in the 294-West Bengal Assembly in the upcoming elections in 2021. Currently, Trinamool Congress has 208 seats, Congress 43, CPI (M) 23 and BJP 10 in the state assembly. BJP has made massive strides in West Bengal since the last general elections in 2014 when it could win just two of the 42 Lok Sabha seats. This time, though, the saffron party has won an astounding 18 seats in the TMC-ruled state, just four short of the ruling party’s tally. In 2014, TMC had won 34 seats.

BJP’s huge inroads in West Bengal have been credited to its main poll strategist Amit Shah who has been leading the charge in the state and had made Bengal his party’s main battleground in the final phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections on May 18, underlining the importance Bengal holds for the party. It is only obvious that the party would now focus all its strength on the eastern state and try to wrest control from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Revealing his party’s intent, Vijaybargia has rightly said that the national leadership would want no less than 220 seats in the West Bengal Assembly. And the party is ready to take the fight to TMC’s doorsteps even if it means door-to-door campaign and deployment of central forces. Vijaybargia told reporters BJP will seek central assistance to thwart likely violent retribution from TMC workers as they go around campaigning in every corner of the state.

Widespread violence was witnessed in the West Bengal capital and adjoining areas in the recently-concluded general elections, which the saffron party had blamed on TMC workers. The escalation reached its peak when a statue 19th-century reformist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalized in the campus which had become an emotive issue for the Bengal public. Taking a cue from that experience, BJP now wants to take no chance in the crucial state elections. BJP plans to strengthen its organizational structure by increasing its membership base right from the booth level in the state. BJP workers will visit every corner of the state to know people’s problem, the BJP national general secretary said.

In the last general elections, BJP had faced problems of inadequate agents for manning the booths due to lack of active members, and as a result, there had been lack of coordination between prospective voters and agents, and which the party doesn’t want to repeat in 2021 elections. Vijaybargia’s reaction comes following a high-level day-long party meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday where several national and state party leaders participated. The event was also to felicitate the newly elected MPs from West Bengal.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App