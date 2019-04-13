BJP's Naresh Agarwal says Mayawati to break Mahagathbandhan after May 23 results: Former Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal on Saturday said that BSP chief Mayawati will break Mahagathbandhan after tasting defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Agarwal added that Mayawati will say it were Muslim and Yadav voters who deceived the alliance.

The BJP leader Naresh Agarwal on Saturday said that after losing ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mawayati would break the Mahagathbandgan and blame Mulism and Yadav electorate for the defeat. Speaking at a rally in Hardoi Lok Sabha constituency, he said that once results for the general elections would be declared, Mayawati would say Muslim and Yadav voters deceived SP-BSP alliance.

Last year, Agarwal joined Bhartiya Janata Party after he was denied ticket of the Rajya Sabha. He joined saffron part the presence of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal at the part headquarters in New Delhi. Akhilesh Yadav-led party had selected Jaya Bachchan as Rajya Sabha candidate. His switching to the BJP was seen as a major setback for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Hardoi Lok Sabha seat is currently held by the BJP’s Anshul Sharma. He had defeated BSP candidate over 75,000 votes. However, the BJP has replaced Sharma with the former parliamentarian Jai Prakash Rawat.

