The incidents of rapes across the country might be rising, but our politicians just refuse to open their eyes. Instead of taking cognizance of the issue and improving the law and order situation, they engage themselves in making controversial statements. Now, BJP’s MP from Kurukshetra seat Rajkumar Saini has said that rapes have been happening since times immemorial and it would be wrong to say that there has been an increase in the incidents in recent past. He added that population explosion in the country is another factor leading to an increased rate of rapes.

It is important to note that Haryana is witnessing a rise in the number of rapes. As per the media reports, in past 10 days, at least 8-10 incidents have come to light. The most unfortunate part is that police is yet to nab the culprits in most of these cases. This is not the first time a politician has made a controversial statement regarding the sensitive issue of rape. Earlier, ADG RC Mishra had said that rapes are part of the society and these incidents have been taking place since ages.

Earlier this week, a college student was sexually molested when she was on her way to home. She has pulled up two men in a car and raped by them. A police complained was filed on Thursday after the girl told her father about the incident. In another heartwrenching incident, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found at a canal’s bank in Jind. The incidents have led to widespread outrage across the country as there seems to be no end to such incidents.