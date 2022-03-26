Ritu Khanduri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was chosen Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Saturday, becoming the state's first female Speaker.

Kanduri was elected Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly for the fifth time. Premchand Aggarwal of the BJP, whose term ended on March 10, was succeeded by her. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Khanduri and stated the state Assembly would make “new history” under her leadership.

“I want to congratulate Ritu Khanduri for being elected as the first woman speaker of the state Assembly. She will run the House well and our Assembly will create new history under her leadership,” Dhami told ANI.