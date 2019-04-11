Lok Sabha elections phase 1 2019: Balyan, the former union minister who is known for his communally charged statements, is again trying his luck from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. He is locking horns with RLD chief Ajit Singh who is the common candidate of Uttar Pradesh mahagathbandhan.

Lok Sabha elections phase 1 2019: Sanjeev Balyan, the BJP’s nominee from Muzaffarnagar, has alleged fake voting in his Lok Sabha constituency. Expressing his suspicion, Sanjeev Balyan asked why the faces of women in burqas are not being checked. He further urged the Election Commission to look into his charges of fake voting, adding that he will demand a repoll in Muzaffarnagar if his concerns were not taken into consideration. He was speaking to mediapersons at one of the polling booths in Muzaffarnagar earlier today.

Balyan, the former union minister who is known for his communally charged statements, is again trying his luck from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. He is locking horns with RLD chief Ajit Singh who is the common candidate of Uttar Pradesh mahagathbandhan. However, Congress has not fielded its candidate from the seat.

In 2014 elections when the BJP had swept Uttar Pradesh, Balyan defeated BSP’s candidate Kadir Rana by a margin of more than 4 lakh votes from Muzaffarnagar. Muzaffarnagar is a communally sensitive seat, dominated by Muslims as the single largest electorate. Dalits have the second biggest chunk of voters. Jats also hold sway here.

In the run-up to 2014 elections, Muzaffarnagar had witnessed one of the most violent riots in Uttar Pradesh’s history in 2013 that left sixty people dead and thousands homeless. Eight of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are voting today. All seats where elections for the first phase of parliamentary elections are being held falls in western part of Uttar Pradesh, the state which sends most number of lawmakers in Lok Sabha.

The UP Lok Sabha seats going to polls today are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar BJP candidate Dr. Sanjiv Balyan: Faces of women in burkhas are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is being done. If not looked into, I will demand a repoll pic.twitter.com/Gphlm2NoRx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019

This time, the battle in Uttar Pradesh will be tough for the BJP as Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are contesting elections together and they are expected to dent the BJP’s prospects in the most politically vital state of the country.

The voting for Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, through May 19. The votes will be counted on May 23.

