BJP’s Save Democracy Rath Yatra in West Bengal put on hold again: The Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice bench on Friday quashed the single bench’s order allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rath yatra in West Bengal. The high court on Friday said that the single-member bench ignored all the 36 intelligence reports that were placed before it. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on Thursday decided to challenge the Calcutta High Court order that allowed the West Bengal BJP to proceed with its Save Democracy Rath Yatra in the state before the Chief Justice’s division bench today (on Friday). The high court on Friday allowed Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to join argument on behalf of DGP and ADG Law & Order in the BJP yatra case.

The single bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the West Bengal BJP to proceed with its Rath Yatra in the state after the party filed a fresh writ petition in the court challenging the state government for denying them permission to the yatras in the state and the case was heard on Tuesday. Granting permission for the three rath yatras of BJP in West Bengal, the single bench of the Calcutta High Court directed that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order and the petitioner will have to inform the police, superintendent of the district where the yatra is proposed, at least 12 hours before entering the concerned district. The court also asked the police commissioner to ensure that the yatra should be conducted in a peaceful manner.

Earlier, the state’s Mamata Banerjee government had refused permission to the yatra on the grounds that the participation of thousands of party workers at a time may create a tensed situation and traffic congestion in the areas where the yatra has been proposed.

According to reports, the rath yatra was scheduled to be launched by BJP president Amit Shah in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on December 7, 2018. Two more legs of the yatra would have been inaugurated from South Bengal’s Tara Pith and South 24 Parganas Namkhana by Shah.

Welcoming the single bench’s order, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya said the saffron party had full faith in the judiciary and this decision is a slap on the face of tyranny.

