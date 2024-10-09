BJP’s Shagun Parihar Wins Kishtwar, Overcoming Family’s Tragic Past

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Shagun Parihar for the Kishtwar seat, aiming to bridge the gap between the district’s diverse religious communities. According to a Times of India report, the party saw an opportunity to appeal to both the region’s Muslim majority and its smaller Hindu population, in a region previously impacted by terrorism and political unrest. Shagun Parihar’s selection, along with her strong ties to the local community, positioned her as a candidate capable of fostering unity in this sensitive area.

Shagun Parihar’s Victory Speech

After her victory, Shagun Parihar expressed her deep gratitude to the people of Kishtwar for their overwhelming support. She said, “I bow before the people of Kishtwar for their faith in me and my party. Their support is deeply appreciated. I am humbled by their endorsement.”

Parihar made it clear that her focus would be on peace, progress, and prosperity, emphasizing that her work would prioritize the safety and security of the region. “My message to the people is to strive for peace, progress, and prosperity in the region. I will work for the safety and security of the region,” she told reporters. She further honored those who lost their lives to terrorism, saying, “My victory honors all those who have sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism and protecting the country.”

A Strategic Nomination for Bridging Communities

The BJP’s decision to nominate Shagun Parihar was not just about winning a seat but also about promoting unity in a district where communal tensions have often surfaced. The Times of India report highlighted that her nomination was viewed as a strategic effort to bridge the gap between the Muslim and Hindu communities. This decision aligned with the BJP’s broader goal of addressing the needs and concerns of all constituents, regardless of religious affiliations, to create a more harmonious future in the region.

Kishtwar has long been affected by militancy, and the BJP recognized the importance of fostering unity and stability in these challenging times. By selecting a candidate who resonated with the local population across religious lines, the party aimed to promote peace and security in a historically tumultuous region.

PM Modi and Amit Shah’s Support

Shagun Parihar’s campaign received significant backing from senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Both leaders campaigned extensively for her, praising her unwavering dedication to the families of martyrs in the region. Their support was seen as crucial in ensuring that her message of peace and development reached the broader electorate.

Who is Shagun Parihar?

Shagun Parihar’s journey into politics is deeply personal and rooted in tragedy. A highly educated woman, she holds an MTech degree in electrical power systems and is currently pursuing a doctorate. At the same time, she is preparing for the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission examination, making her an inspiring figure for many young people in the region.

Tragically, her father, Ajeet Parihar, and her uncle, Anil Parihar, a senior BJP leader, were assassinated by terrorists on November 1, 2018, just before the panchayat elections. During her campaign, Shagun frequently referenced her family’s sacrifice, emphasizing that her victory would be a tribute not only to her family but to all families in Jammu and Kashmir who have been affected by terrorism.

Anil Parihar’s Legacy and Shagun’s Path Forward

Shagun’s uncle, Anil Parihar, was a respected figure in Kishtwar, considered a moderate voice within the BJP. Despite the violence that plagued the region, Anil Parihar had built bridges with the Muslim community and remained politically active during the height of militancy in the 1990s. His involvement in the BJP’s “Doda Bachao Andolan,” aimed at safeguarding the Hindu community in the Doda region, led to his arrest along with other senior party leaders. His moderate stance earned him a degree of support from the Muslim community, which his niece, Shagun, has worked to build upon.

The Changing Political Landscape in Kishtwar

Historically, Kishtwar was a stronghold of the National Conference, but the political landscape shifted in 2014 when the BJP won the seat for the first time, with Sunil Sharma as its candidate. This victory marked a significant turning point in the region’s political history, as the BJP began to make inroads in a district long dominated by its rivals.

Shagun Parihar’s victory further cements the BJP’s influence in Kishtwar, as she continues to build on the legacy of her family while charting a path forward focused on unity, peace, and progress. Her ability to connect with both Hindu and Muslim voters is a testament to the party’s evolving approach in regions with a history of communal tensions.