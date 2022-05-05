Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will outline plans to reach out to the public and inform them of the NDA government's accomplishments over the last eight years at its next gathering in Jaipur

The summit will take place on May 20 and 21 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video message at the meeting.

As per the sources, several initiatives have already been assigned to various office-holders, and committees have been formed to inform the public about the Narendra Modi government’s accomplishments during the last eight years. The BJP will also assess a number of ongoing programmes as well as potential new initiatives for the public.

According to sources, a detailed discussion of the party’s measures to develop its organization since its founding would also be held.

Arun Singh, the BJP’s general secretary, has also addressed a letter to party office-bearers outlining the meeting itinerary, noting that there will be a full debate on the party’s organizational growth and roadmap ahead of the Assembly elections.

Several schemes, including Ayushmann Bharat, Prime Minister Garib Kalyan, and Prime Minister Krishi Kalyan Yojana, will be evaluated.

JP Nadda, the BJP’s national president, will host a two-day conference with party officials to discuss the prospects for the next Assembly elections and organizational growth.

The meeting will also include the BJP general secretaries, national secretaries, vice presidents, and national spokespersons, as well as other office-bearers.

This conference of BJP office bearers is scheduled to be followed by a party national executive meeting in the coming months. The BJP’s national executive meeting was last convened in a hybrid format in November 2021 in Delhi, due to COVID-19 constraints.

In Rajasthan, the Congress-led administration and the BJP have been at odds over a variety of topics, including the state’s law and order situation. Rajasthan will hold elections next year as well.

The BJP has begun its campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in various states.