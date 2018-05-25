BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi further added that it was Modi government that scrapped 1,200 laws from British times. The following remarks were made by the BJP leader at India News Manch that took place on May 25 in New Delhi.

Slamming the UPA ruling, BJP’s National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that all the Hurriyat leaders were given protection under UPA regime. Slamming Congress’s remarks that BJP is mocking the democracy, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that it was Congress that made a mockery of India when 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, praised Congress’ Home Minister for condemning Hindu terrorism. While talking about PM Modi report card of four years in comparison with the Congress party, Trivedi said that it’s the ruling and development of 48 years versus the development done in last four years.

Hailing the efforts of Modi government, BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi said that in past four years there has been a quantum jump in solar energy. He further attacked the opposition by claiming that ‘there is ample of the sun for at least 11 months but Congress never thought of this.’ He added that it was under BJP’s rule India’s prestige on an international platform has increased.

BJP leader also attacked some senior Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Iyer and others by claiming that they backed Afzal Guru. Later, talking about Kashmir unrest, he said that it’s now that at least an all-out operations are being carried out to restore peace in the Valley.

Talking about BJP’s efforts, he said that any government could have thought of reducing the rates of generic medicines but that also happened after BJP came to power. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi further added that it was Modi government that scrapped 1,200 laws from British times. The following remarks were made by the BJP leader at India News Manch that took place on May 25 in New Delhi. The event was also attended by some senior political leaders like Randeep Singh Surjewala, BJP’s Subramanian Swamy, Congress’ Salman Khurshid, Alpesh Thakur, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Ravi Shankar Prasad and many more.

