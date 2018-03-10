After Biplab Kumar Deb took oath as new Tripura Chief Minister, BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar adviced the new Tripura CM to make sure that he gets septic tanks of all the minister quarters cleaned before they occupy them. It should be recollected that a woman’s skeleton was found in the septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar's quarter on Jan 4, 2005 but the case was deliberately suppressed.

In one of a kind grand ceremony, Biplab Kumar Deb took oath as new Chief Minister of Tripura in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, party president Amit Shah, BJP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar on Saturday. Winning the recently concluding assembly elections in Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended the 25-year-old rule of the Left led by Communist Party of India (CPIM) and has now formed the government in the state. However, after Biplab Kumar Deb took oath as new Tripura CM, state BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar adviced Deb to make sure that he get septic tanks of all the minister quarters cleaned before they occupy them.

Tripura BJP state head Sunil Deodhar took to his Twitter handle and alleged saying, “I request @BjpBiplab, new CM of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them. It should be recollected that a woman’s skeleton was found in septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar’s quarter on Jan 4, 2005 but the case was deliberately suppressed.” However, so far, there is no counter from those on whom Tripura BJP in-charge has levelled these alleged allegations, but a political mudslinging fight may evolve in future.

I request @BjpBiplab, new CM of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them. It should be recollected that a woman’s skeleton was found in septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar's quarter on Jan 4, 2005 but the case was deliberately suppressed. — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 10, 2018

Congratulated @BjpBiplab Ji on taking charge as Chief Minister of Tripura along with Ajay Jamwal Ji. pic.twitter.com/U8lJKcxxcD — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 10, 2018

Apart from advising the new Tripura Chief Minister to make sure he gets septic tanks of all his ministers cleaned, he also congratulated Biplab Kumar Deb on taking charge of as chief minister of Tripura along with Ajay Jamwal Ji. Responding back to Deodhar, Biplab Kumar Deb on Twitter wrote, “Thank you Shri @Sunil_Deodhar ji. I would rather call you Bhai Sahab, you are my foundation, following your guidance I travelled across the state. You accompanied my ups and downs in life. Once again thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Thank you Shri @Sunil_Deodhar ji. I would rather call you Bhai Sahab, you are my foundation, following your guidance I traveled across the state. You accompanied my ups and downs in life. Once again thank you from the bottom of my heart. https://t.co/9FBm8aP3w7 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 9, 2018

