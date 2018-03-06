The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to get the post of deputy Chief minister in the new Nagaland government. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) Neiphiu Rio and convener of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma have assured that BJP will soon get the post of deputy CM. BJP candidate Y Patton will be holding the seat of deputy chief minister of the state.

BJP candidate Y Patton is all set to hold the position of deputy CM based on the election results. On Monday, 12 BJP candidates were elected in the existence of central BJP spectators JP Nadda, national BJP general secretary Arun Singh, Union minister of health Himanta Biwa sarma, Northeast general secretary Ajay Jamwal. Y Patton’s name was suggested by Paiwang Konyak and Pangyu Phom.

BJP Election Campaign chairman M Chuba proclaimed that “Nagaland’s Lok Sabha seat and Rajya Sabha seat will be divided between NDPP and BJP. As for the posts of chairman in various public sector undertakings, NDPP will get 50% share, and BJP will be having 40% of share and 10% will be given to neutral parties.

The BJP central observer and Patton, along with other BJP MLAs are going to meet the governor at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Tuesday morning with a required number of support letters in favour of government formation by NDPP-BJP under the leadership of Neiphiu Rio under the banner of People Democratic Alliance (PDA).

The Naga People’s Front (NPF)ruled Nagaland were set up for polls on February 27 to elect members for the 60- seat Assembly. The election was held in 59 constituencies though, a three-time chief minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was elected unopposed. The BJP which has partnered in Nagaland with Neiphiu Rio’s National Democratic Progressive Party has won the total of 29 seats. The Naga People’s Front of TR Zeliang and its allies also got 29 seats.

