Black Buck Poaching case: The four actors were acquitted in the case while Salman Khan was found guilty of killing 2 blackbucks during the shooting of his 1999 blockbuster Hum Sath Sath Hain. The actor was sentenced to a 5-year jail term.

Black Buck Poaching case: The Jodhpur High Court on Monday issued a notice to Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Dushyant Singh on an appeal by the Rajasthan government challenging their acquittal in the case by a local court.

The Rajasthan government had decided to file an application in the High Court against the acquittal of actors Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan and others in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. This came nearly 5 months after four actors were acquitted in the case while Salman Khan was found guilty of killing 2 blackbucks during the shooting of his 1999 blockbuster Hum Sath Sath Hain. The actor was sentenced to a 5-year jail term.

However, after spending two nights in Jodhpur Central jail, Salman Khan had been granted bail by a Sessions court. The court, however, acquitted all four actors – Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan – due to lack of evidence. On September 6, a Jodhpur court said that Salman Khan will not be required to seek permission from the court for travelling abroad every time.

Salman Khan had moved an application seeking permanent exemption from permission every time he has to leave the country.

In August 2018, a Jodhpur sessions court ordered that Salman Khan will need to seek permission every time he has to travel abroad.

