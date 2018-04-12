Unprecedented protests across the city against visit of the Prime Minister, condemning his party's delay in setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board. Protestors even released black balloons in the sky outside the airport when Modi arrived. Massive traffic snarls were reported at the Kathipara Junction towards the airport due to the protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai, amidst a sea of protestors who waved black flags, for his government’s failure in the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board. Members from various political parties, Tamil groups and activists assembled outside the Chennai airport to register their protest against the Prime Minister. Film directors Bharati Rajan, Ameer, Vetrimaran too joined in the protest chanting slogans of “go back Modi”.Despite the heavy presence of police in the area, few protestors managed to climb the hoarding near the airport. With over 122k tweets, the hashtag “gobackmodi” is trending on Twitter.

Protestors even released black balloons in the sky outside the airport when Modi arrived. Massive traffic snarls were reported at the Kathipara Junction towards the airport due to the protests. Traffic Police have made alternate traffic arrangements from 11 am to 2:30 pm on Sardar Patel Road, Guindy and Kathipara. Due to security reasons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be using the chopper to reach the venue of Defense Expo located in Thiruvidandhai. Black flags were hoisted at the residence of various leaders of DMK, MDMK, MMK and Congress as mark of protest against the PM’s visit. A picture of DMK President, M.Karunanidhi sporting a black shirt was also released by the party.

From MK Stalin, Vaiko to Kamalhassan and Bharati Rajan, leaders appealed to the prime minister to constitute the water management board in accordance with the Supreme Court order. Taking a jibe at Modi, MK Stalin, in his Twitter has stated that ” When you fly high as usual on a chopper, do look down, and see those Balck flags, our dissent, and withdraw your petition in SC, otherwise the black, our anger, won’t die down”.

In a video message, actor Kamal Hassan appealed to the Prime Minister, to dispel the view that BJP government is postponing the setting up of Cauvery Water Management Board in light of the upcoming elections in Karnataka. The letter released a letter written to Modi by his party, Makkal Neethi Maiam. Meanwhile, MDMK leader Vaiko, lashed out at Narendra Modi calling him a coward who was afraid to take the road fearing protests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Chennai to inaugurate the defence expo, to showcase the military might of India. He is also scheduled to visit the Adyar Cancer Institute to inaugurate four patient care facilities in the institute.

