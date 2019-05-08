Blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore: The Pakistani police said a bomb targeting the country's Elite police force who were guarding the Sufi shrine in city exploded today.

Blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore: At least four people were killed and several others injured after a bomb went off outside Data Darbar in Lahore on Wednesday. The Pakistani police said a bomb targeting a van of the country’s elite police force, who were guarding the Sufi shrine in the city, exploded today.

The injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. The Security forces cordoned off the area and a unit of the bomb disposal squad reached the spot to collect samples of the explosive used in the blast, So far no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Suicide #Blast outside #Lahore ’s Data Darbar leaves 4 dead and at least 19 injured.Reportedly,the blast targeted a mobile of Elite police force.#PG pic.twitter.com/mcsabpNAms — SUMAIRA RAJPUT (@sumaira_rajput) May 8, 2019

