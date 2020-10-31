In India, the Blue Moon will be visible at 8:19 p.m. today. The continents of Africa, Europe, North America, South America, most of Asia and some parts of Oceania will be able to view the Blue Moon. Find out how you can watch the Blue Moon online.

A Blue Moon will appear today i.e. October 31 and will be visible in many countries. It will be the second full moon of October while the first one fell on October 1 and is also on the same day as Halloween, a fascinating coincidence that adds more lustre to the spookiness of Halloween.

While a month mostly has one full moon and one new moon, sometimes there may be two full moons in one month, this irregular pattern is caused by the varying number of days in months. When such an occasion where a single month has two full moons occurs, the phenomenon is called Blue Moon. However, there is no change in the colour of the moon and the term

In India, the Blue Moon will be visible at 8:19 p.m. today. The continents of Africa, Europe, North America, South America, most of Asia and some parts of Oceania will be able to view the Blue Moon. Click here to watch the live stream.

In order to clearly watch the blue moon phenomenon, you should have any gadget through which the Internet can be accessed and an Internet connection. Afterwards, click here to watch the Blue Moon.

Blue Moons occurring on days with 30 days is rarer than blue moons occurring in months with 31 days. As such, the last blue in a 30-day month was seen on June 30, 2007. Meanwhile, the next Blue Moon in another month with 30 days will happen on September 30, 2050.

The last Blue Moon was back in 2018. In fact, there were two Blue Moons in 2018 with one occurring on January 31 and the next on March 31. Additionally, January 31, 2018, was the day when a Super Blue Blood Moon occurred, this is another phenomenon in which the moon appears larger than its normal size and red in colour and is also the second full moon of the month. This is caused by the moon’s position to the Earth and the sun’s light being reflected off of it in a different manner than always. The next Super Blue Blood Moon is expected to be on January 31, 2037.

