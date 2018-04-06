A man tried to loot an HDFC Bank's Chandpur branch located in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. The accused strapped a 'bomb' to the belt and barged inside the premises. As per reports, the accused, later identified as Rohtash, also threatened the customers inside the bank that he would blow them up if they don't follow his instructions properly. The accused had entered the bank premises just like any other customers.

In a bid to pay off his debts, a man from Uttar Pradesh who seemed to have been inspired by a B-grade Bollywood movie strapped a fake bomb to his body and tried to loot a private bank in Bijnor district on Thursday noon. Well, as expected his attempt didn’t go as he had planned. The senior officials of the bank called off his bluff and handed him over to the UP Police. The incident took place at HDFC bank’s Chandpur branch located in Bijnor district, UP. The accused strapped a ‘bomb’ to the belt and barged inside the premises. He also threatened the customers inside the bank that he would blow them up if they don’t follow his instructions.

Bijnor: Man who had entered HDFC Bank's Chandpur branch with fake bombs attached to belt around his waist in a bid to loot the bank, caught by staff&handed over to police. Man says'Facing financial crunches, didn't know what to do'. Police says 'Man seems to be mentally unstable' pic.twitter.com/6Nidc1TjBD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2018

With a threat to blow up the bank and the people into pieces, Rohtash demanded Rs 5 lakh from the officials. Following several arguments, the manager along with other bank staff present the accused was overpowered. During investigations, it was found that the bomb he had on his waist was fake and was just to create some panic. The accused was detained by the police as was sent to medical examination. As per reports, the accused is said to be mentally unstable. The concerned authorities have registered a case in the matter and the investigations are said to be underway.

