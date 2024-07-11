BMW Hit And Run Case: Mihir Changed His Look, Called His Girlfriend 40 Times

The prosecution described Mihir Shah’s crime as cruel and heartless and expressed their intent to discover who aided his evasion of arrest for two days.

Shah was apprehended on Tuesday, two days after his BMW collided with a scooter, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa.

In court, the prosecution highlighted inconsistencies in the statements given by Mihir Shah and his driver, Raj Bidawat, who is also accused.

Police reported that the car’s number plate, allegedly discarded by Shah, remains missing. Additionally, they noted that Shah had shaved his beard and cut his hair to avoid detection and arrest, indicating the need to identify who assisted in altering his appearance.

According to the prosecution, Shah was uncooperative during the investigation and provided misleading information. Shah’s lawyers, Ayush Pasbola and Sudhir Bhardwaj, suggested that the number plate may have fallen off during the accident.

Mihir’s father, Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader, was arrested for aiding his son but has since been released on bail. The driver remains in police custody until July 11.

Girlfriend’s Role

It was reported in the media that Mihir Shah spoke to his girlfriend for about 40 times after the accident and just before abandoning the car. Shah took an auto and headed to the house and not it is also added in the suspect and can be questioned.

Eknath Shinde’s Reaction

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde removed Rajesh Shah from his position as deputy leader of the Shiv Sena on Wednesday.

This decision followed allegations from Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of the hit-and-run victim, who claimed that the Shiv Sena would not act because the accused is the son of a party leader.

Eknath Shinde assured that the guilty would not be spared and emphasized the government’s support for the victim’s family. “Whoever is guilty will face strict action. We stand with the victim’s family and will provide legal and financial assistance. We will give them ₹10 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund. They are part of our family,” he stated.

