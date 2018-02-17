A video has surfaced on social media in which a woman called Bobby has revealed how prominent BJP leaders take sexual favours from women and send expletive messages to them. Following this the hashtag #Bobbygate is trending on Twitter with people demanding an investigation into the allegations.

A video has surfaced on social media in which a woman called Bobby has revealed how prominent BJP leaders take sexual favours from women and send expletive messages to them

In what could brew some serious trouble for ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre, a video went viral on social media yesterday in which a woman called Bobby is seen talking about two prominent BJP leaders and how they send expletive messages to women and take sexual favours from them. Following retweets from many prominent handles hashtag #BobbyGate has been trending on Twitter for hours.

In the video, the woman is saying that she can expose these leaders in a jiffy and that they are scared of her as she might give out all the information in the media. She added that Congress had offered her crores for giving out this information, but she refused to do that as she considers BJP like her family and believes such things should not be leaked. Following the surfacing of the video, many women leaders from Opposition parties have demanded a probe into Bobby’s allegations.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the #BobbyGate scandal:

“कृपया बच्चों के सामने ना सुनें.. संस्कारी नेताओं की सच्चाई! भाजपा की महिला नेता बॉबी भाजपा नेता नितिन गड़करी और विजय गोयल की पोल खोलते हुए ..

क्या इस तरह भाजपा में महिलाओं का शोषण होता है ?

यही है भाजपा का असली #चाल #चरित्र #चेहरा ?”

“भाजपा की महिला नेता बॉबी अपने नेताओं का चरित्र बता रही है।

लेकिन डर ये है कि कही बड़े नेताओं पर कार्यवाही करने के बजाय इस महिला पर ही ना कार्यवाही हो जाये।

#BobbyGate”

भाजपा की महिला नेता बॉबी अपने नेताओं का चरित्र बता रही है।

लेकिन डर ये है कि कही बड़े नेताओं पर कार्यवाही करने के बजाय इस महिला पर ही ना कार्यवाही हो जाये।#BobbyGate — Anil Yadav (@anil100y) February 17, 2018

“कहते थे अपने को स्वयंसेवक, आज मचल रहे हैं।

आज तो सख्त से सख्त लौंडे भी पिघल रहे हैं” #BobbyGate@pankhuripathak @anil100y

Read it before @NewsX takes down this story in national interest. #BobbyGate

Read it before @NewsX takes down this story in national interest. #BobbyGate https://t.co/phOS1QNFFY — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 17, 2018

“This clip should be investigated because this lady seen in many pics with prominent BJP leaders is also a BJP member and she here is labelling quite serious allegations vs Nitin Gadkari, Vijay Goel et al Biggest political sex scandal is waiting to be unearthed if true #BobbyGate”

This clip should be investigated because this lady seen in many pics with prominent BJP leaders is also a BJP member and she here is labeling quite serious allegations vs Nitin Gadkari,Vijay Goel et al

Biggest political sex scandal is waiting to be unearthed if true #BobbyGate pic.twitter.com/vJgoT3Cn8M — Priyanka Gandhi (@WithPGV) February 17, 2018

“Massive in-fighting happening within BJP parallel to Chhota Modi #PNBScam. Last week word spread that Gadkari had prime ministerial ambitions in 2019 as RSS-backed candidate if BJP wins below 220. And like clockwork we have #BobbyGate. We’ve seen this movie before: Sanjay Joshi.”

Massive in-fighting happening within BJP parallel to Chhota Modi #PNBScam. Last week word spread that Gadkari had prime ministerial ambitions in 2019 as RSS-backed candidate if BJP wins below 220. And like clockwork we have #BobbyGate. We’ve seen this movie before: Sanjay Joshi. — Krishan Partap Singh (@RaisinaSeries) February 17, 2018

“Not surprised by all this #BobbyGate thing. BJP won’t be the only party indulging in it, damn sure the whole political system relies on these cheap thrills fulled by power tripping.”

Not surprised by all this #BobbyGate thing. BJP won’t be the only party indulging in it, damn sure the whole political system relies on these cheap thrills fulled by power tripping. — richa singh (@richa_singh) February 17, 2018

Disclaimer: NewsX cannot verify the authenticity of these videos and is not responsible for the content in it.