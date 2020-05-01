Vamshi and Revanth Kumar from Ananthapur and Kadiri have been to the Philippines to study MBBS. They died in a road accident on April 6 and now their bodies have been brought back.

After the intervention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the bodies of two medical students, who died in an accident in Philippines, were brought to their native Ananthapur district on Friday after protracted negotiations. The two students, Vamshi and Revanth, died in a road accident on April 6, and their bodies were brought home after hectic and prolonged negotiations and the State bearing the expenses.

Ananthapur urban MLA Anantha Venkata Ramireddy Kadiri MLA PV Sidda Reddy have conveyed their condolences to the families of Vamshi and Revanth. Vamshi and Revanth Kumar from Ananthapur and Kadiri have been to the Philippines to study MBBS. They have died in a road accident on April 6 and amid lockdown, the families have faced difficulties to bring the bodies to India.

MLA Ramireddy has written a letter to the Chief Minister requesting to look into the issue for the return of the dead bodies. With concern to this, the Chief Minister has requested the Minister of Civil Aviation and said that the entire expenses for the return of the bodies would be borne by the state government. After discussions with the Philippines government in coordination with the central government, the bodies have reached Ananthapur on Friday. The Chief Minister’s intervention has given their families to perform final rituals for the dead bodies.

On the other hand Andhra fishermen who have been struck in Gujarat for long time due to lockdown were brought to Andhra. 4,065 fishermen in 65 buses came back to Andhra pradesh . ” they arrived, they will be sent to quarantine centres and after completion of the quarantine period, they will be allowed to proceed to their homes,” Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkatramana said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App