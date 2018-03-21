If sources close to Ministry of External (MEA) source are to be believed, the bodies of 39 missing Indians who were declared dead in a statement issued by Sushma Swaraj will not be coming back to their homes today. Commenting on the DNA reports, it was found that 38 people’s DNA clearly matched but the 39th Indian only match 70% of the DNA. Soon after the Sushma Swaraj made the announcement, Opposition attacked the ruling government and termed it as ‘heartless’ government.

Even as the families of the 39 missing Indians in Iraq, who were declared dead, are trying to contain their pains of loosing onto their loved ones, sources close to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has claimed that the dead bodies of the deceased won’t be coming back to their families in India today on March 21. However, the details still remain unclear as to what steps the following government will be taking in the matter. The report of 39 missing Indians being killed in Iraq was made public by MEA Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday.

The following 39 Indians had gone missing since 2014. The Indians were working as construction workers in Iraq’s city of Mosul when they were kidnapped by Islamic State (IS) terrorist. Soon after the reports were made public, the opposition party unleashed a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is extremely insensitive towards the people. The statements issued by Sushma Swaraj had shattered the hopes of the families of the missing Indians which were kept for four long years.

Following the recent revelations, Sushma Swaraj also faced some criticism over her previous statements made on the matter. Earlier on July 22, 2017, while addressing Lok Sabha, Sushma Swaraj said that as per the latest information from multiple third-party sources, all 39 missing Indians safe. Apart from Opposition, the government also faced flak from the families. The families alleged that why were they kept in dark for so long. Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that India should join hands with Israel and United States (US) to put an end to the Islamic States (IS). He said, “I think we should bond with US and Israel to hunt ISIS wherever they are. We have the manpower, US has the weapons & Israel has the intelligence data, so, three of us combined can be a very powerful force. We should not hesitate to send our troops to any country where ISIS has its base.”

