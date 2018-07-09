A man's body, who was kidnapped from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday evening was found near a higher secondary school in the valley. The man has been identified as Tariq Hussain Mohand, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Sunday. While the police is investigating the matter, the motive behind his killing has not surfaced yet.

A man’s body who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district was found on Monday near a school, as reported by the police. Investigating the case, the police today said that the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Tariq Hussain Mohand, who has been found dead near Higher Secondary School Arwani. Further reports suggest that the 30-year-old man was abducted from his home in Heff located in Kashmir’s Shopian area on Sunday evening. Man’s body has been sent to post-mortem. So far, the police have not spoken anything about the motive behind the killing of Tariq Hussain Mohand, however, investigation in the case is underway.

Previously on July 6, Jammu and Kashmir Police constable, Javaid Ahmad Dar’s body was found in Kulgam’s district near Pariwan area. The cops body was found in the bullet-ridden state. He was kidnapped by terrorists from J&K’s Shopian area when he was on a chemist shop. He was serving as a personal security officer for former SP Shalinder Mishra.

Prior to that, in another incident, an Indian Army personnel (rifleman) Aurangzeb was abducted by terrorists from Pulwama district. He was found dead at Gusoo, Pulwama. Aurangzeb was in a private car along with his colleague when he was abducted by terrorists while he was on his home for Eid celebrations. Aurangzeb along with his colleague had asked the driver to drop them till Shopian when terrorists who had intercepted the car, pulled Aurangzeb out of the car and kidnapped him.

