Bollywood actor and Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan, on Friday, March 9, filed nomination for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh at the state assembly in Lucknow in presence of Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy and party MP and former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, along with Rajendra Chowdhury and Kironmay Nanda. Finance minister Arun Jaitley whose upper house term from Gujarat is about to end, he will contest elections to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh, as per the announcement made by the Bharatiya Janata Party central election committee.

The BJP is expected to increase its strength as 58 seats are going for elections on March 23. The current strength of the BJP in the 239-member house is 58 and the NDA has 82 Jaya, The 69-year-old actor-politician has been a Samajwadi Party member in the Rajya Sabha since 2004, for 3 terms. Her Rajya Sabha term ends in April. The committee also claimed Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be contesting from Bihar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will stand from Madhya Pradesh, and HRD (Human Resource Development) Minister Prakash Javadekar will contest from Maharashtra.

During the previous polls to the Rajya Sabha two years ago, the Samajwadi Party managed to win 6 seats. In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats, being the most populous state. Jaya Bachchan was first elected to the Upper House on Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004. She was re-elected in 2012 for a third term as Rajya Sabha member.

