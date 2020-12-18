Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, seeking details regarding a video of a party he organized at his place in 2019. Karan Johar’s 2019 house party has been under the radar ever since the NCB planned to investigate the video.

In the latest regarding the B’Town Drug probe, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, seeking details regarding a video of a party he organized at his residence in 2019. The party’s video went viral where famous Bollywood stars and celebs including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal were seen at the party. As per an official NCB source, the director-producer has been asked to produce documents as well as pieces of evidence regarding the video from his party that had gone viral on the Internet.

In the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad had been detained for questioning in connection. The filmmaker and owner of Dharma Production Karan Johar denied the claims that Prasad was associated with his organization. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Sirsa had lodged a complaint which said that celebrities used drugs in the said party of Johar.

The director had refuted the allegations since last year. The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case following investigations related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actor died in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, and usage.

Karan Johar’s 2019 house party has been under the radar ever since the NCB planned to investigate the video. Speaking of which, the filmmaker took to his social media handles to shut down the allegations that were claimed against him.