Green India challenge on Wednesday has reached a new milestone. Environmental lovers along with Green India Challenge planted five thousand saplings at Malkapoor Industrial Park. The programme was attended by MP Santhosh Kumar and Bollywood Hero Ajay Devgn.

During the launch of programme around hundred industrialists, 110 artists and 300 local green lovers participated and hailed the importance of improving green cover.

Speaking after launching the programme founder of NV Foundation and Bollywood Iron man Ajay Devgn expressed serious concern on increase of pollution and stressed the importance of protecting the environment. “I am very grateful to see Santhosh Kumar who started Green India Challenge programme and taking it very seriously for the well-being of society,” Ajay Devgn said, adding that he said Santosh has already planted crores of saplings and inspiring others to take part in the holy programme without linking it to the commercial angle.

Member of Parliament and Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar said, “He was inspired by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking up this green India programme and it was a brain child of Telangana government’s Haritha Haram programme. Later he stressed the need of carrying out Green India Challenge Programme. Santosh wanted everyone to take part in the programme and said it will ensure rampant change in the environment. He welcomed NV Foundation contribution in this regard and thanked Ajay Devgn for extending support for the Nobel cause.

It is to recall that recently the Green India Challenge came up with a book ‘Vruksha Vedam’ which contained the articles and programmes carried out since from its inception.

Telangana Industrial Federation leaders and Industrialists and other green lovers participated in the programme.

It is noted the so far many legendries such as Sachin Tendulkar, supriyasule, praksh javadekar,KTR, Kavitha, Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Shruthi Hasan, shraddhakapoor, Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Superstar Krishna,Pavan Kalyan, maheshbabu,Rajamouli, samanta, pullela gopichand, pv sindhu, saina nehwal,sania mirza, sai pallavi, Vijaysai reddy, chaganti Koteswar Rao, Swamy saradha peetadipathi are took part in Green India challenge programme initiated by Santosh Kumar.

