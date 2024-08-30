Friday, August 30, 2024

Bomb Blast at United Committee Manipur Office in Lamphelpat, No Injuries Reported

A bomb blast at the United Committee Manipur office in Lamphelpat resulted in no injuries, with the motive behind the attack still unknown.

Bomb Blast at United Committee Manipur Office in Lamphelpat, No Injuries Reported

A bomb blast occurred at the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office in Lamphelpat, Imphal West, at approximately 7:45 pm today. The attack, carried out by an unknown miscreant, did not result in any injuries.

Sources indicate that the motive behind the explosion remains unclear. Following the blast, security forces quickly arrived at the scene to investigate. This incident follows a similar attack months ago when the UCM office was set ablaze by unknown assailants. The Lamphel Police Station is currently handling the case.

Tags:

Bomb Blast Imphal West Lamphel Police Station Lamphelpat Security Forces UCM office United Committee Manipur
addBlock

Recent Post

A Good Start! Sensex & Nifty Opens At All Time High 82,637 & 25,257 Respectively

A Good Start! Sensex & Nifty Opens At All Time High 82,637 & 25,257 Respectively

Congress In Telangana Might Ban Kangana’s Film ‘Emergency’, CM Assures Sikh Community

Congress In Telangana Might Ban Kangana’s Film ‘Emergency’, CM Assures Sikh Community

Consultant Arrested After Collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue in Maharashtra

Consultant Arrested After Collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue in Maharashtra

Supreme Court To Review Curative Petition From Bharti Airtel & Vodafone Idea Over AGR Dispute

Supreme Court To Review Curative Petition From Bharti Airtel & Vodafone Idea Over AGR Dispute

Elon Musk Blasts Brazil Supreme Court Judge Over Starlink Account Freeze and Threats to Ban X in Brazil

Elon Musk Blasts Brazil Supreme Court Judge Over Starlink Account Freeze and Threats to Ban...

After Setting World Record, American Swimmer Christie Raleigh Crossley Faces Social Media Bullying

After Setting World Record, American Swimmer Christie Raleigh Crossley Faces Social Media Bullying

Mamata Banerjee’s Congratulatory Post to Amit Shah Sparks Political Tussle Between TMC and BJP

Mamata Banerjee’s Congratulatory Post to Amit Shah Sparks Political Tussle Between TMC and BJP

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox