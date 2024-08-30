Bomb Blast at United Committee Manipur Office in Lamphelpat, No Injuries Reported

A bomb blast at the United Committee Manipur office in Lamphelpat resulted in no injuries, with the motive behind the attack still unknown.

A bomb blast occurred at the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office in Lamphelpat, Imphal West, at approximately 7:45 pm today. The attack, carried out by an unknown miscreant, did not result in any injuries.

Sources indicate that the motive behind the explosion remains unclear. Following the blast, security forces quickly arrived at the scene to investigate. This incident follows a similar attack months ago when the UCM office was set ablaze by unknown assailants. The Lamphel Police Station is currently handling the case.