A bomb explodes in the Lucknow court on Thursday, as per the reports 3 lawyers have been injured. The report says lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi was on target.

A bomb exploded in a Lucknow court on Thursday injuring 2 lawyers. Reports said one of them has been taken to the hospital in a serious condition whereas one suffered minor injuries. The explosion happened in the Lucknow collectorate in Hazratganj, near the magistrate’s office. The site of the explosion is a kilometre from the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Reports said that a quarrel was going on between 2 sets of lawyers and the blast was targeted at a lawyer who was inside the court. Lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi, who was injured, is a joint secretary of the Lucknow bar association. Local police said the bomb was a crude explosive and the man who threw the bomb has been identified as Jeetu Yadav. Reports said there were 3 others with bombs who were arrested and taken to Wazirganj police station.

#UPDATE Lucknow: Crude bomb was hurled towards chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi who has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident. Police at the spot https://t.co/X8eJ7SJJbn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2020

The explosion has created chaos around the court, the lawyers started shouting and demanding the culprits to be arrested soon. They are claiming the bomb was set to target Sanjeev Lodhi and his team. As per eyewitnesses, it was pre-planned and a few bombs were used to scare the injured lawyers. More details awaited.

