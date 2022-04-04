This is the fourth instance after the carnage when arms and/or explosives have been recovered from the area after CM Mamata Banerjee ordered a clean-up drive in the state.

The West Bengal Police on Sunday recovered crude bombs in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village in the state’s Birbhum district where 8 people were burned to death last month after a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s murder. A bomb squad team of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) later diffused the explosives. Birbhum, Superintendent of Police (SP), Narendra Nath Tripathi informed the press, “Crude bombs were recovered by police earlier today in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum district. A bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse these bombs.”

This is the fourth instance after the carnage when arms and/or explosives have been recovered from the area after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a 10-day special clean-up drive to recover illegal arms and ammunition across the state.

A NewsX investigation found that the murdered TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh was involved in illegal sand mining and that the attack on him was a result of a feud arising out of the illegal enterprise.

The investigation in the case was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court after several pleas were filed for central investigation in the case.