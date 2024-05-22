 Bomb Threat Email Sparks Security Alert at Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police reported that an email threatening a bomb attack was received by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office located in Delhi’s North Block. The authorities quickly mobilized a bomb disposal squad and dispatched fire tenders to the scene to address the potential threat.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend of hoax bomb threats targeting various institutions across the national capital. Recently, several schools, airports, hospitals, and jails in Delhi have been plagued by similar false alarms, causing widespread concern and disruption.

The threat email sent to the MHA has heightened the sense of urgency among law enforcement and emergency response teams. In response, the bomb disposal squad has been conducting a thorough search of the North Block area to ensure the safety and security of all personnel.

Moreover, the wave of hoax bomb threats has not been confined to Delhi alone. Similar threats have been reported in schools across Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, prompting heightened security measures and investigations in these cities as well.

Authorities are treating these incidents with utmost seriousness, given the potential risk to public safety. However, the repeated nature of these threats suggests a coordinated effort to create panic and disruption. Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the source of these emails to identify and apprehend those responsible for the hoaxes.

In the wake of these threats, the Delhi Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. They have also emphasized the importance of not spreading rumors or unverified information that could contribute to public fear and confusion.

As the investigation continues, the authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and maintaining public order in the face of these ongoing threats.

