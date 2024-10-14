Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bomb Threat In Mumbai To New York Flight: Air India Flight Diverted To Delhi

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following a security concern arising out of bomb threat.

Bomb Threat In Mumbai To New York Flight: Air India Flight Diverted To Delhi

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following a security concern arising out of bomb threat.

The aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board.

We request your cooperation and refrain from spreading unverified information.

Further updates will be shared in due course.

 

air india flight Bomb Threat Flight Diverted
