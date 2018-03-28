According to breaking development, a bomb threat has been alerted on Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight. As per initial details, all the passengers present in the plane have been deboarded while all security protocols are being taken to ensure full proof safety and security. The incident is reported from Delhi IGI airport after a bomb threat call was received for an Air India plane. As a part to follow dew safety and security procedure, the Kolkata bound Air India plane has been kept in isolation while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

According to breaking development, a bomb threat has been alerted on Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight. As per initial details, all the passengers present in the plane have been deboarded while all security protocols are being taken to ensure full proof safety and security. The incident is reported from Delhi IGI airport after a bomb threat call was received for an Air India plane. As a part to follow dew safety and security procedure, the Kolkata bound Air India plane has been kept in isolation while the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation. According to ANI, the bomb threat call was received by Air India’s call centre for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight. The flight is in Delhi, all passengers have de-boarded while the security check underway.

Bomb threat call received by Air India's call centre for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight. The flight is in Delhi, all passengers have de-boarded, security check underway. pic.twitter.com/chlDzDzpai — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

